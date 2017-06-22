Sega Forever is the ad-supported game compendium you never knew you needed

THE APPLE AND ANDROID SMARTPHONE ARRAY is getting an ad-supported, but otherwise free collection of Sega games, probably because the firm is fed up with all the attention that Mario has been getting.

Sega is going to be releasing mobile versions of its old console games, all the way from 8-bit to 32-bit, for the Android and iOS operating systems. Sega says that new games will be released every month.

"Sega Forever is a free and growing classic games collection of nearly every Sega game ever released from every console era - Master System, Genesis/Mega Drive, Dreamcast, and more. Available on iOS and Android mobile devices," said Sega Games.

Some titles are available now, including Altered Beast and Sonic the Hedgehog, but there is an air of Pokemon about this as Sega said that others would be released over time and encouraged punters to download them all.

Sega has made some concessions to the hardware at hand and made sure that there is support for external controllers and leaderboards, because people will always need to brag.

There does not seem to be a central Sega Forever app, but if you search by title the five available titles do show up. Each is free and each has in-app purchases. The inclusion of ads is something of a bind, but reportedly they are not too intrusive. You can also in-app pay £1.99 to get them out of your life.

We are sure that most of you will have a favourite Sega game from your youth, it might even be Toejam and Earl, and we hope that whatever it is it gets to you sooner than later. Wake us up when Soul Blade comes out. µ