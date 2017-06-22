Samsung's Exynos i T200 chip takes aim at the Internet of Things

SAMSUNG HAS STARTED mass production of its first Exynos chip aimed at the Internet of Things (IoT), the Exynos i T200.

The Samsung Exynos i T200 is built on a low-power 28nm High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process, and pairs a Cortex-R4 processor with an additional Cortex-M0+ chip that Samsung says enables the devices it supports to perform various tasks without the need for an extra microcontroller.

Elsewhere, the IoT chip supports 802.11b/g/n single-band (2.4GHz) and has received Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Samsung boasts that the Exynos i T200 is also Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT, and is compliant with IoTivity, an IoT protocol standard from the Open Connectivity Foundation that's designed to enable seamless interoperability between IoT devices.

In a bid to protect i T200-powered devices from the increasing threat of IoT malware, the chip comes equipped with security management hardware block called Secure Sub System, alongside a Physically Unclonable function that provides "secure data storage and device authentication management without the need to fuse a key onto silicon."

Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung, said: "The Exynos i T200 is an IoT solution optimised to deliver both the performance and security demanded in the IoT market.

"With various Exynos solution offerings, Samsung will deliver further differentiated value to not only mobile devices but also non-mobile spaces, including automotive and IoT."

Samsung hasn't yet said when its Exynos i T200 chip will start showing up in IoT devices.

Samsung has been upping its IoT game over the past few months. Back in May, the firm unveiled its IoT-focused Tizen 4.0 operating system and started implementing it in its Artik IoT platform. The firm also last year announced plans to throw £800m at IoT technologies over the next four years. µ