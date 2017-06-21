WhatsApp bends to BlackBerry users and extends support for BB OS and BB10

FACEBOOK-OWNED MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp has extended support for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 until the end of the year.

Back in March 2016, WhatsApp announced BlackBerry OS app will be discontinued by the end of the year. This didn't go down well with BlackBerry fans, who were quick to fight back against WhatsApp's decision with the launch of an online petition.

The petition read: "WhatsApp decided to stop supporting BlackBerry 10 at the end of this year. This is non sense [sic] a lot of people still use the platform daily. I hope WhatsApp/Facebook sees [sic] this. At least give us the service with no updates. Please share this with your friends! WhatsApp will hear us [and] care about us."

At the time, BlackBerry also lashed out at the move, saying in a statement: "We fought back to work with WhatsApp and Facebook to change their minds, but at this time, their decision stands (but let them know how you feel on social media, using the hashtag #ILoveBB10Apps). Despite this, we have worked hard to ensure our end users have the best experience in light of this decision, and are continuing to search for alternate solutions."

WhatsApp has clearly taken notice of the, er, 5,000 BlackBerry users who have signed the petition, and this week announced that support for both its BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 apps will be extended until 31 December.

Support for Nokia's S40 and S60 operating systems has also been prolonged, with WhatsApp announcing that it will now support the two platforms until 31 December and 30 June, respectively.

While it unlikely felt much of a backlash from the handful of remaining Windows Phone 8 users, WhatsApp has also extended support for Microsoft's now-defunct mobile OS until the end of 2017.

There's even better news for those still clinging onto a Gingerbread-powered Android mobe, with the Facebook-owned company announcing plans to support ageing versions of Google's OS until 2020. µ