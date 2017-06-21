Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns following pressure from shareholders

EMBATTLED CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick has been forced out of the company he founded following a string of scandals.

Kalanick had taken indefinite leave following the death of his mother in a boating accident but he has now tendered his resignation following pressure from the board of directors and shareholders.

Uber has been heavily criticised for a series of incidents and a damning report that has led to the sacking of 20 executives and the investigation of many more over claims of a "macho" culture of sexism and institutional bullying.

Kalanick has been accused of not having a businesslike formality and while as a Silicon Valley wunderkind, he could be forgiven for being a victim of his own success, he has admitted himself that he needs guidance in how to lead a company.

To that end, the company has been looking for a chief operating officer who would have been a second set of brains for the rookie boss.

< >Kalanick was famously caught on the dashcam of one of his own drivers, hurling abuse, an incident that led to widespread criticism and his admission that he needed to "grow up".

Matters have reached a head in recent months with the criticism of surge charging during disasters and the widely posted blog post by Karen Miller talking about her experiences with the company.

Kalanick's emails to staff had become the stuff of legend with proclamations including the banning of sex between coworkers and a $200 fine for "barfing".

With the company now valued at £55m, this kind of leadership simply wasn't washing with shareholders or customers with the #deleteuber movement estimated to have seen 150,000 app deletions in two weeks.

No announcement has been made about Kalanick's replacement but it is likely to result in a huge change for the ride-sharing app, which is under increasing pressure of market share from the likes of Lyft. µ