XDA slams the OnePlus 5 for 'inappropriately manipulating' benchmark scores

THE NEWLY-ANNOUNCED OnePlus 5 hasn't got off to a great start, with XDA-Developers having accused the smartphone maker of "inappropriately manipulating benchmark scores".

XDA, which got its hands on the smartphone 10 days before its official unveiling, claims that the OnePlus 5 features a so-called "cheating mechanism" that it describes as being "blatant and aimed at maximising performance".

The developer outfit claims that thanks to this cheating mechanism, which keeps the clock rate artificially high during benchmark tests, "it is almost certain that every single review of the OnePlus 5 that contains a benchmark is using misleading result."

"This is an inexcusable move, because it is ultimately an attempt to mislead not just customers, but taint the work of reviewers and journalists with misleading data that most are not able to vet or verify," XDA said in its lengthy blog post.

It goes on to explain that as soon as the OnePlus 5 detects a benchmark app, the minimum frequency of the little cluster jumps to the maximum frequency of 1.9GHz. By doing this, the OnePlus 5 achieved some of the highest scores on GeekBench 4.

Other benchmark apps it affects include AnTuTu, Androbench, GFXBench, Quadrant, Nenamark 2, and Vellamo.

Without the cheating mechanism, XDA claims that only 24.4 per cent of results gave the 1.9GHz maximum frequency in the small cores, which jumped to 95 per cent when it was enabled.

OnePlus has been quick to respond to the accusations, and said in a statement that it's not cheating benchmark results, but rather "displaying the performance potential of the OnePlus 5."

"People use benchmark apps in order to ascertain the performance of their device, and we want users to see the true performance of the OnePlus 5. Therefore, we have allowed benchmark apps to run in a state similar to daily usage, including the running of resource intensive apps and games," a spokesperson said.

"Additionally, when launching apps the OnePlus 5 runs at a similar state in order to increase the speed in which apps open. We are not overclocking the device, rather we are displaying the performance potential of the OnePlus 5."

This ain't the first time that OnePlus has been accused of manipulating benchmark scores. Back in February, XDA discovered that OnePlus had been inflating benchmark scores for its OnePlus 3T smartphone. µ