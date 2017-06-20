Fuze Code Studio will let Nintendo Switch owners code their own games

FUZE TECHNOLOGIES has announced that it's bringing its Code Studio software to the Nintendo Switch, enabling owners of the hybrid console to create their own games.

Fuze Code Studio, which is currently used in primary schools and takes aim at kids as young as six, and offers real-world languages like Python, Java and C++/# etc.

The firm's Nintendo Switch release will allow kids - and adults - to create their own game, making use of the console's ability to transfer between a handheld and a big-screen console, its sensors and motion controls and its support for multiple controllers.

Programming can be carried out using a USB keyboard, Fuze's own touch keyboard or the Nintendo Joy-Cons.

Other features of Fuze Code Studio for the Nintendo Switch includes both 2D and 3D gaming support, a programmable synthesiser and speech engine, pre-supplied graphics and audio assets and the ability to buy extra content packs.

Fuse CEO John Silvera said he hopes the move will help to get more people clued-up on coding, with recent reports showing that there's a decline in kids taking up computing courses.

"Back in the eighties when home computers reached critical mass and were selling into the tens of millions they all had one thing in common," he said. "They all had very accessible coding environments to get users started within minutes. Before you knew it we had more coders than we knew what to do with and a multi-billion dollar industry was born.

"In stark contrast, today we have a global shortage of coding skills and very few accessible learning platforms. It seems we're running around ‘Scratching' our heads, wondering where it all went wrong".

He continued: "We are deeply honoured and very excited to have been accepted as an independent developer for Nintendo Switch. [It's[ is the perfect platform for Fuze Code Studio to help nurture the next wave of bedroom coders."

Fuze Code Studio for the Nintendo Switch will be available in Q2 2018, and you can register your interest over on the Fuze website. µ