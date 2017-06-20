Mozilla brings its privacy browser, Firefox Focus, to Android
Definitely not for porn
MOZILLA FOUNDATION, or 302!//@ as its branding has it, announced the arrival of Firefox Focus on Android, a browser for mobile with privacy credentials.
Focus launched on iOS last year, with Mozilla claiming "it's the highest rated browser from a trusted brand for the iPhone and iPad, earning a 4.6 average rating on the App Store".
It offers similar features to those championed by rival Opera. It's tab-free, private browsing means that entire sessions can be deleted with a tap, and tracking ads are a big no-no, meaning the whole web experience is speeded up.
New in the Android version is a tally of how many trackers have been blocked, the ability to disable the blocker for specific sites, and a reminder notification to delete your browsing history.
"We built Focus to empower you on the mobile web, and we will continue to introduce new features that make our products even better," said Mozilla in a statement.
Firefox Focus is not necessarily designed to be a main browser but rather in the spirit of Microsoft's "buying your wife an anniversary present" sentiment.
At its iOS launch the company explained: "We live in an age where too many users have lost trust and lack meaningful controls over their digital lives.
"For some users, it seems as though your web activities can follow you everywhere - across devices, across accounts. To make matters worse, the web can often feel cluttered. That's why we are introducing Firefox Focus."
Once again, the company has completely missed a trick by not mentioning how useful it would be for people who want to watch porn.
The Android version is likely to be more flexible than its iOS cousin, as Apple locks down third-party browsers to use its own WebKit engine. Android developers are free to build browsers from scratch but that probably led to the iOS version being ready much sooner. µ
