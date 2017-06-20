Tesco shopping deliveries cancelled after computer borkage

CUSTOMERS OF Britain's biggest supermarket chain have been left with nada-noodles after a computer glitch disrupted home deliveries on Tuesday.

Up to 10 per cent of Tesco orders due for delivery today have been affected by the glitch, and customers started to bleat on social mMedia about being kept waiting.

@Tesco order cancelled. Not told. Had to phone! Can't reschedule for convenient time tomorrow so willl have to go to @sainsburys #needfood — Happy Hippo (@HappyHippoMum) 20 June 2017

Some complaining that the communication over the issue had been insufficient.

Had a @tesco delivery due between 11-12. Its now 11.43 and I've only just got a text saying it's cancelled due to the computer glitch😡 — Lacey (@LaceyHenry93) 20 June 2017

At time of writing, there is no message on the Tesco Twitter page, though staff are responding to incoming Tweets.

Hi Donna, I am very sorry for any upset this has caused. Due to an unforeseen technical fault we were unable to process all of our orders. — Tesco (@Tesco) 20 June 2017

"We're currently experiencing an IT issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders," a Tesco spokesperson said to Auntie Beeb.

"We're working hard to fix this problem and apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause."

Anyone affected will be getting a tenner gift card in compensation. Which is fine unless you are absolutely gasping for a can of Fanta and a packet of Space Raiders.

The issue appears to be with the equipment used by staff to pick orders, rather than anything customer facing, giving absolutely no clue as to the problem.

Tesco is facing intense pressure in the food home delivery space, with the likes of Amazon Fresh, which offers two-hour delivery slots and its Prime Now service that can bring basics within the hour.

Last year, Tesco's Banking division was forced to pay back £2.5m to customers after a hacking incident. µ