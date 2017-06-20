'Biggest ever' data breach sees Republican agents leak 198 million voter profiles

If we got sent one of these, we'd return it to Amazon to be honest

THE BIGGEST LEAK of citizen data has been confirmed in the US with nearly 200 million voter records being made public by agents of the Trump campaign.

The data was being held on an open Amazon cloud server, courtesy of Deep Root Data, who confirmed that it was, to put it bluntly, "their bad".

Data included not only addresses, dates of birth and the like, but also analyses of where the individual was likely to stand on matters relating to the campaign, such as the environment, abortion and religion.

Cyber Risk analyst Chris Vickery at UpGuard found more than a terabyte of data stored, with not even a password to protect it.

Speaking about the leak, Tim Erlin, VP at Tripwire said that he believes that basic security controls were probably not followed, leaving the information available without hacking.

"The average citizen likely doesn't appreciate the level at which this kind of data drives the political process. This is a treasure trove of personal information that was sitting unprotected on the Internet."

He added that it could be that the information has already been misused before it came to light.

"The headline may be the discovery that this data was accessible, but the real concern is who accessed it previously without reporting the misconfiguration."

Deep Root, which has taken responsibility and already taken steps to update its protocols as of 1 June, does not believe it has been hacked. But with no hacking required, that's a lot less reassuring than it should be.

The Republican National Congress paid Deep Root $983m last year, but the data also came from outside sources such as The Data Trust, which received a further $6.7m alone. The data had been consolidated by Deep Root and then left where anyone could find it.

The data was drawn from a variety of services, from official surveys, to private voter data, to their activity on social media, including controversial subreddits.

Basically, these guys managed to leave everything about everyone, hidden in plain sight.

In 2004, the Republicans snubbed WiFi as being too dangerous insisting that Verizon lay out 40,000 miles of cable. µ