Korean web host coughs £830,000 to end ransomware drama

A KOREAN WEBHOST HAS AGREED to settle with a Bitcoin-wanting ransomware shakedown artist after a week passed by and the hacker dropped the price.

Ars Technica reports that South Korean web host Nayana posted about its predicament last week, explaining that the initial demand was for five billion won and that negotiations with the hacker were able to get a significant reduction down to 1.2 billion won, roughly £830,000.

A later update said that the firm was working towards a restoration of the data, but that it was not exactly a cake walk. "It is very frustrating and difficult, but I am really doing my best, and I will do my best to make sure all servers are

"It is very frustrating and difficult, but I am really doing my best, and I will do my best to make sure all servers are normalized," said a spokesperson after a Google Translate flushing.

"In addition, I will continue to check the weakness of the server with the government agency with this occasion, and I will do my best to improve it to make it as perfect as possible and to have no problem in the service. We will apologize to you once again, and we will do our best to restore it."

Nayana explained that there were three rounds of negotiations, and added that it was expecting to be providing services as usual within three weeks.

This will not be a 100 per cent satisfactory solution, many of the servers have issues, and Nayana would be wise to not get too comfortable. TrendLabs Security, a security firm, said that Nayana could have fallen victim to the Erebus ransomware threat.

"While Linux ransomware isn't as established or mature as its Windows counterparts, they can still present significant adverse impact to users and especially enterprises. As exemplified by NAYANA, Linux is an increasingly popular operating system and a ubiquitous element in the business processes of organisations across various industries—from servers and databases to web development and mobile devices," said Trend.

"The impact of ransomware such as Erebus to an organisation's operations, reputation, and bottom line highlights the importance of securing the servers and systems that power an enterprise's business processes. Additionally, the effect is multiplied if a ransomware also manages to infect not only endpoints but also servers/networks." µ