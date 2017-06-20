Intel beats AMD to it, makes Core-X CPUs available to order

CHIPMAKER Intel has beaten AMD to it, having made its X-series microprocessors and X299 motherboards available to customers before AMD can rush out its so-called 'Threadripper' Ryzen 9 CPUs.

The parts released include the Intel Core i5-7640X at the low end, which is available for £216.98, all the way to the Intel Core i9-7900X, which is available for £885.98.

The quad-core Intel Core i5-7640X runs at a base clock speed of 4GHz, with a 4.2GHz turbo mode, while the Core i9-7900X offers ten cores and 20 threads running at a core clock speed of 3.3GHz, with a turbo mode offering a clock speed of up to 4.3GHz.

All the X-series microprocessors are available unlocked and overclockable, and supported by Intel's new X299 chipset motherboards which, of course, will be available at the same time.

Those motherboards, though, aren't cheap. For the Asus Prime-X299 Deluxe, buyers will have to pay £409.99, while the 'cheapest' X299 motherboard available in the UK is also from Asus, the TUF X299 Mark 2 at £229.99.

The microprocessors and motherboards are intended for enthusiasts - home-building PC users who either have extreme needs for video and graphic work, or who want to run the latest games at the highest possible settings. They will also be incorporated by system builders into heavyweight workstations.

The parts ought to be available from 26 or 27 June, with Scan beating Amazon, Ebuyer, Novatech and others to get hold of the first batch to hit the UK.

The Extreme Core Count (XCC) microprocessors with up to 18 cores won't be available until the third quarter and will cost up to around $2000 or £1800. By then, of course, AMD's competing Ryzen 9 parts will also be available. µ