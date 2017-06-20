Withings rebrands as Nokia Health to take on fitness wearables market

NOKIA CONTINUES its comeback today with the launch of Nokia Health, a rebrand of French fitness tracker makers Withings which the Finnish giant bought last year.

In many ways it's business as usual, with many of the products that we've raved about from Withings over the last few years moving across, including the Activitie Fitness Watch range (though they lose the Activitie name), forehead thermometer, an improved blood pressure monitor and an upgraded BMI Wifi Connected Scale.

"The Nokia global expansion into digital health builds on Nokia's track record of quality, reliability and trust, attributes critical to health," said Brad Rodrigues, interim president at Nokia Technologies.

"Nokia design is human-centric, simplifying operation and creating products that fit seamlessly into people's daily life to improve the health of the individual and wellbeing of society as a whole."

Nokia Health is continuing its predecessor's determination towards medical grade gadgets - the blood pressure monitor is already FDA approved - which sets in apart from the worrying discrepancies shown by the glut of fitness gadgets on the market.

At the heart of the relaunch is a new Health Mate app which the company describes as offering a "360 view" of health. It offers eight-week health "journeys" for particular goals, tailored to the user and specific programmes for life events like Heart Health and Pregnancy.

Certain products haven't made the switch, most notably the Aura, the best sleep monitoring system we've found, and the Home camera which was always an odd duck in the series anyway. However, Nokia has been clear that all products will continue to be supported by the app and upgraded for the foreseeable future.

The full launch range is available online and through selected retailers.

Nokia's focus since its return to the public eye has been on IoT and 5G possibilities. The Nokia name is being used on devices such as the relaunched Nokia 3310, but these are just conduits to the bigger goals that the company has, and Nokia Health is in no small part a realisation of that.

There's no mention of the promised Smart Hairbrush announced at CES, though. µ