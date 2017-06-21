Skype outage to blame on 'DDoS attack', hacking group claims responsibility

A HACKING GROUP HAS CLAIMED RESPONSIBILITY for the ongoing Skype outage, with some speculating that a DDoS attack was to blame.

The Skype outage first began on Monday, and problems have continued into Wednesday. Microsoft hasn't said much about it, but did say on its website earlier this week that Skype was suffering from connectivity problems.

"We are aware of an incident where users will either lose connectivity to the application and may be unable to send or receive messages," it said. "Some users will be unable to see a black bar that indicates them that a group call is ongoing, and longer delays in adding users to their buddy list."

However, a hacking group called 'CyberTeam' has claimed that it's responsible for the downtime, and reports have since claimed that a DDoS attack took down the chat service.

A second tweet from the hacking group claims that Steam is its next target.

Commenting on talk of a DDoS attack, Stephanie Weagle, VP, of Corero Network Security, said: "It's clear that DDoS attacks continue to impact even the largest globaorganisationsns, including the recent attack against Skype.

"Continuing to rely on traditional IT security solutions, and/or human intervention to deal with the growing DDoS epidemic will continue to prove devastating to businesses. As recent events have confirmed once again, proactive, automated protection is required to keep the internet-connected business available in the face of DDoS attacks."

Down Detector is showing that Skype problems are continuing across the globe, with those in the UK and Europe showing as particularly hard hit. Those affected, naturally, have taken to Twitter to moan about it.

This isn't the first time Skype has fallen victim to borkage. Back in September 2015, the service suffered a 15-hour outage that Microsoft at the time blamed on a 'larger-than-usual configuration change'.

We've been in touch with Microsoft for more information on these latest issues and will update this story as we hear more.