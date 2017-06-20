Skype down: Connectivity borkage leaves users unable to access service

MICROSOFT-OWNED Skype is suffering widespread borkage that has left many unable to access the service.

Problems first began on Monday, with Skype admitting that its users had been plagued by connectivity problems.

"We are aware of an incident where users will either lose connectivity to the application and may be unable to send or receive messages," it said. "Some users will be unable to see a black bar that indicates them that a group call is ongoing, and longer delays in adding users to their buddy list."

Despite claiming at around 1.45am UK time that the connectivity issues had been resolved, problems are continuing into Tuesday. Here at INQ, staffers are unable to access group chat conversations.

An update to Skype's service page, posted at 7am UK time, says: "We're aware users are still experiencing problems - we're looking into this!"

Down Detector is showing Skype problems across the globe, with those in the UK and Europe showing as particularly hard hit. Those affected, naturally, have taken to Twitter to moan about it.

This isn't the first time Skype has fallen victim to borkage. Back in September 2015, the service suffered a 15-hour outage that Microsoft at the time blamed on a 'larger-than-usual configuration change'.

We've been in touch with Microsoft for more information on these latest issues and will update this story as we hear more. µ