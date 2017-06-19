GTA's Take-Two continues to clamp down on mod sites

GAMES PUBLISHER TAKE-TWO is risking alienating the fans that keep its Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles in the sales charts by stomping down on mod sites where a lot of extra fun is extricated from the crime sims.

MCV reports that Take-Two barely drew breath after throwing a legal brick through the OpenIV modelling site for enabling the creation of even more offensive content than Rockstar managed before turning its attentions to a cheat site called GTA Force Hax.

OpenIV lamented the approach from Take-Two, but said that it had always been looking over its shoulder for it. It added that it will not get into a court battle, because it was unlikely to do well out of it.

"We feared that this day would come… And now it's here. The day, when GTA modding was declared illegal. GTA modding had long and glorious history. Since GTA III, people have created lots of different mods: from simple texture replacements to impressive full conversions. And the modding always was a "gray zone" — a battlefield between lawyers and PR…"

"On June 5th, 2017, we had received an official Cease-and-Desist letter… Yes, we can go to court and yet again prove that modding is fair use and our actions are legal. Yes, we could. But we decided not to. Going to court will take at least few months of our time and huge amount of efforts, and, at best, we'll get absolutely nothing."

The outfit added that it was a hard decision to make, but that it would cease distribution of OpenIV.

Separately, the GTA Force Hax mod on the PC GTA game, gave users a menu that allowed for more granular control, and options like a god mode, super jumps, and one shot kills. A note on the Force Hax website explained the situation for a while. Now the page just does not load.

"After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, effective immediately we are ceasing all maintenance, development and distribution of the Force Hax cheat menu services. We will be donating our proceeds to charity and we apologise for any and all problems Force Hax services have caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community," said the note that explains why it's so quiet out there.

We have asked Take-Two to explain itself. µ