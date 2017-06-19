Atari to release its first console in over 20 years

ATARI HAS announced its first new games console in 20 years.

The iconic company, which has had more lives than Garfield in a blender, is to release the Ataribox, which so far is shrouded in mystery, aside from the classic wood panelling that lovers of the 2300 and 2600 will know only too well.

It's not clear if this is a new console is an attempt to challenge existing consoles, or a retro device like the one that has proved so successful with the likes of the NES Classic for Nintendo.

It's been a long time coming, and yes it is official, and it is very real. Go to https://t.co/jakv7LwjzL today & sign up to know more #atari pic.twitter.com/lF1Cgzzk1g — atari (@atari) June 14, 2017

"We're back in the hardware business." said CEO Fred Chesnais to VentureBeat during a chat at the recent E3 gaming conference.

It's described as being "years in the making" and based on "PC technology", suggesting its more than a simple retro device.

After going bust (again) in 2013, Chesnais has refocused the company on licensing and mobile and is turning a profit again, so much so that it appears to have the working capital to start building stuff again, for the first time since the Atari Jaguar in 1993.

The hardware is not set in stone as yet and will be revealed at a later date, and so all we really know is that it will be in the tradition of old Atari design, possibly with an illuminated logo picked out of the wood, but that could just be artistic licence.

The Ataribox website is live, but offers only the same video you see below, plus options for jobs and developers, and a sign-up box for the mailing list.

Clearly, we're not going to know too much, too soon about the Ataribox, but there's already a huge wave of excitement over the return of the brand that, essentially, started it all.

We're still waiting to hear what its plans for the Internet of Things are, of course. That was a year ago. µ