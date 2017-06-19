LG G6+ debuts with 128GB storage and wireless charging

KOREAN PHONE MAKER LG has unveiled the G6+, a souped-up version of its flagship handset.

The LG G6+ ain't any bigger than the original but does come kitted out with 128GB internal storage, wireless charging and bundled B&O Play headphones to take full advantage of the onboard 32-bit Quad Hi-Fi DAC support.

Elsewhere, you'll find the same hardware specs as the LG G6, including a 5.7in QHD+ display, Snapdragon 821 processor, microSD slot, dual 13MP rear-facing cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 3,300mAh battery.

The LG G6+ does offer new colour options, though, including Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold. No, we have no idea either.

A handful of new software features will also debut on the G6+ too, while a software update will bring them to the original LG G6 later this month. There's a new Face Print feature that lets you unlock the smartphone by gawping it it, a new facial recognition technology to unlock the G6, Low Power Consumption mode and a 'Covered Lens warning', which will alert you if the phone detects that your finger is on the camera sensor.

"LG's G series has always been about offering innovation and technology that we believe will appeal to as many customers as possible," said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

"By expanding the G6 lineup with differentiating features and colours, consumers will have even more options to consider when shopping for a new smartphone."

The LG G6+ will make its debut in South Korea next month, but the firm has yet to announce UK pricing and availability details.

Alongside the LG G6+, LG also announced that it will sell a version of the G6 with 32GB storage. µ