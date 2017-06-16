iFixit slams Microsoft's Surface Laptop as a 'glue-filled monstrosity'

THE NEWLY-RELEASED Surface Laptop is the latest device to fall into the hands of the iFixit teardown team, and Microsoft probably wishes it hadn't.

The scathing teardown reveals that the Surface Laptop is hellish to pull apart, with the iFixit team moaning: "this laptop is not meant to be opened or repaired; you can't get inside without inflicting a lot of damage."

The keyboard is the first hurdle, with iFixit noting that the fabric-coated component is "not going back together without a roll of duct tape." The CPU, RAM, and onboard storage are soldered to the motherboard, which means no upgrading, while the battery took 10 steps to disconnect.

"The battery is difficult and dangerous to replace, giving the device a limited lifespan," iFixit whinged.

Overall, it's a bit of a nightmare, and you'd better hope that if you've just splurged a grand, or more, on the flagship Windows 10 S that you don't end up damaging it.

"The Surface Laptop is not a laptop. It's a glue-filled monstrosity. There is nothing about it that is upgradable or long-lasting, and it literally can't be opened without destroying it," iFixit says.

"If we could give it a -1 out of 10, we would. It's a Russian nesting doll from hell with everything hidden under adhesive and plastic spot welds. It is physically impossible to nondestructively open this device."

The firm also took the opportunity to pull apart Microsoft's new Surface Pro, and while things don't get much better, it does earn a repairability score of one of out 10, trumping the Surface Laptop's zero.

iFixit notes that the "display removal procedure is simplified by the use of thin foam adhesive and a fused display", but goes on to bemoan the Surface Pro's non-replaceable SSD, glued-in parts and the fact that, to replace any of the device's parts, the display assembly first needs to be removed. µ