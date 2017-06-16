Birmingham hacker fesses up to DoD satellite network attack

A DUDE FROM BIRMINGHAM has admitted to carrying out a hack on a US military satellite network.

Sean Caffrey, aged 25, fessed up this week to hacking into the Department of Defense (DoD) system in 2014, stealing the ranks, usernames and email addresses of more than 800 users. The National Crime Agency (NCA) reports that Caffrey also got away personal information from as many as 30,000 satellite phones connected to the network.

At the Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, Caffrey pleaded guilty to an offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

Officer's from the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) and West Midlands Police arrested Caffrey in March 2015 after an intelligence operation by West Midlands Police found the attack originated from his internet connection.

The NCA said that it also found that an online messaging account linked to the attack had been opened and operated under a pseudonym using Caffrey's computers, while forensic examination of his computers found the stolen data on his hard drives, while

The DoD said it cost approximately $628,000 to fix the damage caused by the Caffrey's hack on its satellite network.

Janey Young, investigations manager at the NCA, said: "After strong partnership working between the NCA, the FBI and the DoD's Defense Criminal Investigative Service there was very clear, very compelling evidence against Sean Caffrey.

"No one should think that cyber crime is victimless or that they can get away with it.

"The NCA has people with skills like Caffrey's, but they're doing the opposite to him in detecting cyber criminals and bringing them to justice.

"We're working to keep the internet a safe space for people who use it legitimately." µ