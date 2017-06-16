French Artist gets ID card based on 3D modelled version of his head

A FRENCH ARTIST has claimed to have successfully submitted a computer-generated photograph of himself for his national ID card.

The application made back in April is completely fabricated, using techniques used for Hollywood special effects, based on a 3D model of his head, which he then parsed into a passport compliant photo.

According to a post on Facebook, Raphael Fabre followed the instructions for an acceptable photo in terms of lighting, position etc, and modelled up his face, right down to his neck, shoulders and collars.

He sent the result to City Hall in Paris and received his ID card.

"What interests me is the relationship that one has to the body and the image ... absolutely everything is retouched, modified, and idealised. How do we see the body and identity today?" he said in a statement to Mashable France.

So far, the French government aren't aware of his actions but after posting to Facebook this week, he said that he believes it is bound to happen.

His Facebook post explains: "The Photo I submitted for this request is a 3D model on computer, using several different software and techniques used for special effects in cinema and in the video game industry. This is a digital image, where the body is absent, the result of artificial processes.



"The image corresponds to the official requests of the card: it is similar, it is recent, and meets all the criteria for framing, light, background and contrast to be observed.



"The document validating my most official identity is now an image of me that is practically virtual, a video game version, fiction."

The result, along with the original portrait, photo booth, and receipt of the request, were shown at the Exposition Agora (literally ‘Outsider Art Exhibition') at the r-2 Gallery in Paris for an exhibition in between the application and receipt of his new ID card, so how on earth no-one in authority spotted it hiding in plain sight is spectacular. µ