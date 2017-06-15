PORNHUB HAS become the latest company to show how users would be shafted in the event that net neutrality regulations are abolished.

The popular portal for Madam Palm's palace has announced it will be adding a "loading" screen to some of its videos to demonstrate how binning net neutrality regulation may affect its 75 million daily visitors. It will represent the company's discharge of opinion on the 'day of action organised by Fight for the Future, freepress, and Demand Progress, taking place on 12 July.

PornHub VP Corey Pryce explained to Motherboard (which is a synonym for 'bored housewife', funnily enough): "No one in the porn industry ever yells 'slower, slower, slower. We're much more accustomed to 'faster, faster, faster.' Here at Pornhub, we want to keep it that way."

Doctor Dinkle hopes that the demonstration of dick destruction delay will make people rise up against plans by the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to roll back the Type II status given to internet users last year and to introduce "fast" and "slow" lanes of internet traffic, based on the number of poundings the company is able to pay.

With the FCC now in the tight grip of former Verizon boss Ajit Pal, a man who promised he would take a "weed whacker" to the rules which favour everyone except the cable companies, Pornhub is determined to act.

"…the cable and wireless companies that control Internet access will have unfair power to pick winners and losers in the market," warns Pryce.

Pornhub says it hasn't decided on the wording on of its campaign yet, but it will probably involve grasping at the heartstrings (or any other kind of restraint) in the hope they will act when they see that their dinkle and foofun has been delayed.

The 'day of zction' will be supported by a number of the world's top internet companies including Amazon, Kickstarter and Reddit. Exactly what each site will do to make its message clear is yet to be announced, but with a final decision less than two weeks after the protest, it's expected to be a huge call to arms.

Providing you've got a hand free, obviously. µ