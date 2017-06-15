Microsoft Surface Laptop, Pro and Studio devices arrive in Blighty

IF YOU'VE GOT A GRAND burning a hole in your pocket, Microsoft has announced that its Surface Laptop and new Surface Pro devices are now available in Blighty.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop is the flagship device for Windows 10 S, and it can be now picked up from the firm's online shop. Only the Core i5 version is available right now, and it'll set you back £979 or £1249 depending on whether you opt for 4GB or 8GB RAM.

Brits are also only able to bag the platinum-coloured model, with Microsoft promising that other models will be launching later this year.

The higher-spec Core i7 Surface Laptop will start shipping in early-August, which gives you time to save up for it. Two versions - one with 8GB RAM/256GB storage and another 16GB RAM/512GB storage - are available to pre-order, priced at £1,549 and £2,149 respectively.

Microsoft's new Surface Pro, which packs upgraded Kaby Lake internals and an improved 13.5-hour battery life, is also now available in the UK. Prices start from £799 for the 128GB model, going up to £2,699 for the 1TB Core i7 model.

The new-and-improved Surface Pen and Surface Pro Signature Type Cover are being sold separately and will set you back £99 and £149.99, respectively.

If neither the Surface Laptop or Surface Pro is expensive enough for you, Microsoft has also made the Surface Studio all-in-one available in Blighty. A Core i5 model with 8GB RAM is available for £2,999, while two core I7 models - with either 16GB or 32GB RAM - can be picked up for £3,549 and £4,249, respectively. µ