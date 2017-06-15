Amazon rumoured to be courting Slack in $9bn bid to boost AWS

AMAZON MAY be courting team collaboration tool Slack in what would be a multi-billion dollar deal.

Bloomberg reports that the e-tail giant has made initial enquiries, though their sources have asked to remain anonymous. It goes on to point out that its own venture capital arm, Bloomberg Beta, is an investor itself.

Slack offers private chat rooms that are bespoke to individual teams, departments and organisations. It has caused enough ripples to draw the attention of Microsoft who have released ‘Teams' as a rival, incorporated into its Office 365 rent-ware.

At its last funding round the company raised $200m, valuing it at $3.8bn, but the rumoured figures floating around from a hypothetical Amazon bid would value the company at $9bn.

IBM already uses Slack's enterprise edition for tens of thousands of employees worldwide and is one of tens of thousands of companies that have migrated across from using back and forth internal emails.

At present, the report claims that Slack has five million daily active users, including 1.5 million paying, based on the ‘small groups free, large groups pay' principle, and had a $150m in annual recurring revenue as of 31 January.

Amazon, of course, needs very little introduction but has been slower to capitalise in the all-in-one platforms to rival Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite. With the likes of Dropbox and Box now offering end-to-end solutions born out of cloud storage, Amazon, who have immense power in the field are looking for ways to utilise it to get businesses to migrate.

The company's Amazon WorkDocs suite, WorkMail and its own recently launched collaboration suite Amazon Chime are not proving as popular as other options and buying a ready made customer base with such a big player would certainly act to lure people towards the company's existing offerings, as well as their extensive cloud storage and computing offerings through AWS. µ