Heathrow baggage system borkage forces BA customers to fly without luggage

BRITISH AIRWAYS PASSENGERS have faced yet more chaos after Heathrow airport's baggage system suffered an IT failure on Thursday morning.

Heathrow first warned passengers of the borkage at 6.45am this morning and warned that the baggage systems failure would affect those travelling with American Airlines, British Airways (BA), Emirates and Virgin Atlantic.

The problem saw many take off with no bags on board, with passengers instead advised to pack essential items into their hand luggage.

BA is telling passengers: "We are very sorry for the difficulties the failure of the Heathrow baggage systems is causing customers and we will be working as hard as we can to reunite those customers with their luggage as quickly as possible. All bags will be delivered to customers free of charge."

An updated statement was issued by Heathrow at 09:07am to report that bag drop desks had reopened.

"Further to the baggage issues we experienced this morning, bag drop desks are now open and operating normally in terminals 3 and 5. Terminals 2 and 4 were unaffected by the issue," it said.

"We continue to monitor the situation. We recommend that passenger who have already departed on flights this morning without their baggage contact their airline for further updates. We are sorry to passengers affected by this issue."

Heathrow's baggage borkage comes just weeks after BA suffered an IT meltdown that left 75,000 passengers stranded.

BA, which originally insisted that a power failure was to blame for the global outage, last week confirmed that a fat-fingered staffer was the cause of the chaos.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG). said that the actions of an engineer who disconnected and then reconnected a power supply to the data centre in "an uncontrolled and uncommanded fashion" was the problem, noting that this caused "physical damage to the servers and distribution panels." µ