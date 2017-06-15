Samsung's Galaxy J5 and J3 smartphones are coming to the UK next month

SAMSUNG HAS UNVEILED the affordable Galaxy J5 and J3 smartphones, for those who don't fancy throwing 700 quid at the firm's flagship Galaxy S8.

While not as flashy as the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy J5 is the higher-spec of the two smartphones. It packs full-metal body with a 5.2in Full HD Super AMOLED screen, and under the hood you'll find a 1.6GHz processor, a boost on last year's 1.2GHz CPU, alongside a 3,000mAh battery.

While Samsung hasn't yet given us the full lowdown on specs, it also confirms the J5 will feature a 13MP rear-facing camera with built-in autofocus.

If that's left you feeling underwhelmed, the Samsung Galaxy J5 packs a lesser 5in HD TFT display, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM, and a 2,400mAh battery. However, it does pack the same 13MP camera as its (likely) more expensive sibling.

We're struggling to get too enthusiastic about the duo of smartphones, but Conor Pierce, VP of Samsung's Mobile Divison for the UK, is pretty excited about them

"The Galaxy J series is one of our best-selling smartphone ranges in Europe," he said.

"We're confident that the new Galaxy J series' enhanced design, superb camera technology and high-performance features will continue to appeal to existing and new customers seeking a beautifully designed, powerful smartphone from a premium brand, all at an affordable price point."

The Samsung Galaxy J5 and J3 will be available in the UK from July, but pricing details have not yet been announced. Based on previous J-series releases, though, expect them to fetch less than £120. µ