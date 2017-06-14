iDo: Tech mad couple crash Apple store for wedding photoshoot

THINK YOU'RE an Apple fan? You've got nothing on these two.

A pair of newly-weds in Singapore are so into their fruit-based hardware that they decided to use a newly-opened Apple store as the set for their wedding photos.

Jermyn Wee, 34 carried Chia Suat Huang, 31 over the threshold after choosing the location over other ideas including a "wet" food market, after Apple-mad Wee conceded that he could overcome his hatred of photos for his love of white goods.

The couple didn't actually plan ahead, turning up at the store just 30 minutes before the store opened and pleading with management who finally let them in 10 minutes before doors were due to open to customers.

The appy couple were filmed walking down an aisle of iPhone displays to the sound of applause.

The couple's wedding photographer, Yip Weili, said that the staff were "very welcoming and encouraging".

The almost evangelical obsession with Apple is nothing new. From the £169 book on the history of Apple design, to the Frenchman who destroyed stock with petanque balls in a protest over his warranty being invalid.

Apple has worked hard on making their stores a desirable location, with the newly refurbished Regent Street store in London which opened last year being seemingly so special that INQ journalists may well have turned into a pillar of salt if we'd been allowed to look at it.

Meanwhile back at the Orchard Road store, Ms Chia told the Straits Times (who also provided the photo shown): "Jermyn was so gleeful to actually take pictures in the store... I was just glad it was air-conditioned."

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Hilarious.

"We were just laughing at how silly the whole thing was, but at the same time it was also very cool," said Ms Chia.

The couple is now on honeymoon in Vietnam. Photos shot on iPhone 7, obviously. There is no Apple Store in Vietnam, though there are authorised resellers through a joint venture with a local company, so if the screen cracks, they won't have to invalidate their warranty as they consummate the… (enough) µ