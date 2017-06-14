HTC U11 miserably fails industry-standard bend test

THE HTC U11 has followed in the footsteps of the BlackBerry KeyOne by miserably failing under the pressure of a bend test.

As we wrote last week when it was revealed that the BlackBerry KeyOne's screen easily pops out after a little bit of bending, we thought that the whole bendgate saga - which blew up in 2014 when people found that the iPhone 6 could not resist bending when a great big arse sat down on it - was over.

Turns out it's making a comeback, as just a week after crushing BlackBerry's latest smartphone, JerryRigEverything, a YouTube account and personality, has managed to trash the HTC U11.

When pressure was put on the squeezable smartphone, the HTC U11 easily bent, before the front glass of the smartphone smashed and the handset's LCD display failed.

JerryRightEverything claims that go HTC should have used a more rigid frame for the U11 to keep the glass from bending, although it's likely would have prevented HTC from equipping the smartphone with its Edge Sense feature.

It ain't all bad news, though, and if you're not prone to sitting on your smartphone you don't have much to worry about. JerryRigEverything's durability tests showed that the HTC U11 is capable of withstanding scratches thanks to its Gorilla Glass-coated display. Burning don't bother the smartphone either, and the display quickly bounced back from an eight-second fire test.

HTC has yet to respond to the results of the durability test. BlackBerry, on the other hand, was last week forced to confirm that the KeyOne does have "display separation issues" following JerryRigEverything's takedown of the handset.

"While the BlackBerry KEYone is being met with great enthusiasm, we are aware of the concerns around potential display separation on the device. Out of the thousands of BlackBerry KeyOne smartphones that have been shipped and sold globally, only a very small handful of customers have reported this kind of issue," the firm said.

"Our teams are actively examining additional adhesive measures that might further strengthen and eliminate any possibility of display separation occurring. If a customer does experience this however, they're encouraged to contact us for a device warranty replacement." µ