CRAPSY-CAB purveyor Uber is continuing its implosion with the widely expected news that CEO Travis Kalanik, a man who seems to visibly age in every new photo, has taken "indefinite leave of absence" from his company as directors attempt to save it from a collapse of bawdy seventies sex-comedy culture.

Kalanick, who lost his mother in a boating accident last month and only buried her last week, explained: "If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve."

It comes after a damning report into the culture at the company triggered in part by the testimony of Susan Fowler, a former engineer at the company who blew the whistle on a culture of misogyny and sexism earlier this year.

A damning report into the company by Former Attorney General Eric Holder was greeted by Fowler on Twitter, who dismissed it:

Ha! Yeah, they'll never apologize. I've gotten nothing but aggressive hostility from them. It's all optics. — Susan J. Fowler (@susanthesquark) June 13, 2017

As if in response to that, David Bonderman, a member of the board at Uber was forced to resign after a further sexist comment during an employee meeting.

As Ariana Huffington, also on the board, told staff: "There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board,"

Reuters reports that Bonderman responded: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."

It is widely expected that when Kalanick returns, it will be to a very different company which will involve a different set of responsibilities for Kalanick who admitted last year that he needs leadership help. A search for a chief operating officer was already underway but not before a mass exodus of executive talent over the past year.

On top of that, a further 20 executives were let go as part of the review.

The issue now is whether Uber's business model is sustainable at all. It's "tough, we're cheap" attitude, similar to that of the early days of Ryanair seems to be falling apart and the so-called "Uber 2.0" may need to change in form dramatically to become viable.