AMD Threadripper will be exclusive to Alienware until end of 2017

AMD Threadripper CPUs will be exclusive to Alienware until end of 2017

DELL SUBSIDIARY Alienware is probably feeling quite pleased with itself, having announced that it has secured an exclusive on AMD's 16-core Threadripper CPU until the end of the year.

Alienware confirmed the deal at E3 where it unveiled an updated version of its flagship Area 51 gaming PC, which will ship with a choice of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper chips or Intel's new Core X-series processors.

The built-to-order Threadripper-powered PC will be available from the end of the July, while the Intel Core X variant will launch later in the year.

PCWorld reports that the exclusive deal only applies to Alienware's big-name PC rivals including HP and Lenovo, noting that "smaller boutique gaming PC vendors", including the likes of Origin PC, Maingear, iBuypower and Cyberpower, will be able to build Threadripper systems. DIY PC builders will have access to AMD's 16-core, 32-thread chips this year.

Related: AMD Radeon RX Vega confirmed for July launch

The website also obtained a statement from AMD, in which it confirmed that Alienware had signed up as its lead Threadripper OEM partner.

"Interest from all our OEM partners into Ryzen opportunities have been strong, as was showcased at Computex Taipei this year," an AMD spokesperson said.

"Building on that momentum, we are incredibly excited that Alienware is our lead Ryzen Threadripper OEM partner, with its leadership OEM position in the HEDT market. We look forward to showcasing the full potential of our Ryzen Threadripper CPU and TR4 platform through our Alienware partnership, as well as our partnership with other key HEDT component DIY hardware partners." µ