Tim Cook spills the beans on Apple's autonomous car plans

Listen, if Tim Cook wants to build an autonamous car he will build one

TIM COOK HAS CONFIRMED that a car or, at least autonomous vehicles, are certainly something that Apple is interested in, but that the firm sees getting it right as a significant challenge and will not as yet commit to any concrete hardware plans.

The firm is looking at autonomous vehicles, according to Cook because they are a big deal right now. "We're focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important," he told Bloomberg.

"We sort of see autonomous cars as the mother of all AI projects It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on. Autonomy is something that is incredibly exciting for us, and we will see where it takes us.

"We're not saying from a product view what we will do, but we are saying that it is a core technology that we view as very important."

Tim Cook doesn't exactly throw statements around so when we went to Apple for more illumination we came away empty handed. It seems that for now Cook has spoken on Apple and cars and we should all just carry on with our lives.

It is hard to picture a pure Apple car, if not the sort of people who might drive one, so it is reassuring to know that the firm is looking at the technical side of not driving around crashing into people and things.

Cook said that it was exciting to see the possibilities of autonomous cars, and a thrilling experience to ride in one and not go to a petrol station. It takes all sorts to make the world.

This is the strongest indication from the firm yet that talk about Apple work on car technology is not just hot air and guff, like what comes out of Jeremy Clarkson's mouth. µ