Russian hackers may have hit 39 states during Trump election

RUSSIAN HACKERS may have interfered with voting mechanisms in no less than 39 states during the US election, a new report claims.

Bloomberg reports that incursions into voter databases and software systems were almost double the size that was previously revealed.

President Obama even made a direct (so-called 'red phone') call to Nokia 3310 model Vladimir Putin to warn him the call-off his dogs. Putin has gone on record recently with an attitude of '‘boys will be boys' on the whole debacle, denying direct involvement.

In Illinois, there is evidence of attempts to delete voter data, access to software used by poll workers on the day itself and at least one finance database was breached. It is estimated that the details of some 90,000 voters could be affected with data including names, dates of birth, genders, driving licences and partial social security numbers at risk.

Obama even warned Putin that he risked setting off a ‘broader conflict', however, as the Russian State denies it ever happened, despite being given documentary evidence, the US continues to be backed into a corner.

There is also evidence of Russian sponsored hacks on Hillary Clinton.

The news comes as a result of investigations into whether President Trump had any knowledge or collusion with the Russians, which as anyone who heard former FBI boss James Comey's evidence last week will recognise, looks pretty damning for El Trump and raises the spectre that Russia will be back.

The US voting system is done at a state and sometimes county level meaning that there are a lot of systems to crack, many of which are probably insufficiently protected from a State agitator.

However, some analysts speculate that the ridiculous number of systems involved is what stopped the intrusion being worse. If there was a template for hacking a standardised system, it could have been disastrous.

As it was, some 7,000 systems would all need to be brought down in one hit.

According to leaked NSA documents, hackers "working for Russian Military Intelligence" were attacking the computers of some 122 officials ahead of the race.

Some of Obama's team had pressed to make the information public at the time, but ultimately the White House declined as it could undermine the public's faith in the system. Which by the sound of it, has started to happen anyway µ