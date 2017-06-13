Samsung's refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will launch next month

THE GALAXY NOTE 7 could be just weeks away from making its comeback, according to reports out of Korea.

ETNews has the scoop and claims that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will launch in Korea on 7 July. This is one week later than previously expected, reportedly because Samsung has decided to make more handsets available. It'll now flog 450,000 of the refurbished devices, a 50 per cent increase on the 300,000 originally planned.

Despite previous speculation that the device will launch as the Galaxy Note 7R, this new report claims it'll arrive as the Note 7 FE, which INQ assumes stands for "fire extinguisher." Or something.

The report also claims the so-called Galaxy Note 7 FE will come with Bixby pre-installed. However, Bixby Voice (which is apparently struggling to, er, understand English) won't be included, and instead, the handset will ship only with Bixby Home at launch.

According to previous speculation, Samsung will slap the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 7 FE with a price tag of around KRW 500,000 (around £350). This is cheaper than previously thought, with earlier rumours having pointed to a £480 price-tag.

Specs-wise, we don't know much about the refurbed Note 7, but it likely will pack most of the same features as the original, including the same 5.7in QHD display, 12MP rear-facing camera, IP68 certification and octa-core processor.

However, the refurbed models are expected to have a smaller battery than Note 7, weighing in at 3,200mAh instead of 3,500mAh. This is probably a good thing though, as it was squeezing this large battery into the smartphone that was to blame for it spontaneously setting on fire.

It's not yet clear whether the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE will see a release outside of Korea, but it looks like a European variant might have just passed through the FCC. µ