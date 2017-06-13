Netflix subscribers will watch more than one Adam Sandler film

SOMEONE HAS DONE THE MATHS AND WORKED OUT that the average Netflix user has endured the streaming of around three-and-a-half Adam Sandler movies, despite the wide range of other available options.

Netflix has an arrangement with Adam Sandler where it has committed to making a number of films with him. Netflix also has some of the movies that Adam Sandler made before he was adopted by the streamer, so he is well represented on the service. Perhaps too well represented.

According to the Exstreamist website, some mathematics and a hint about viewing figures from Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos, most people has sat through almost four films of the quality of The Ridiculous Six.

Sarandos recently revealed that Netflix subscribers have streamed over 500 million hours of Adam Sandler movies. Exstreamist did the maths on this, working out how long Adam Sandler movies are, too long, how many of them are available, too many, and coming up with a figure that could shame us all.

"Netflix currently has just over 100 million subscribers, and currently seven Sandler titles in the library," it said. "The average length of each Adam Sandler movie on Netflix is just under one hour and 45 minutes. That means, in total, Adam Sandler movies have been streamed over 344 million times. Thus, on average, Netflix subscribers stream 3.44 Sandler Movies each."

The Ridiculous Six has a zero-rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while another movie - this one about a cobbler who finds a magic thing and goes around improving people's lives by wearing their shoes and taking over their lives - gets 5.8 on IMDB overall but gets torn a new one in the comments.

To be fair to Adam Sandler his early work, well, the Waterboy at least, is not bad. We haven't seen The Cobbler, but we have presumed that it is as bad as it looks. µ