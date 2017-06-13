Brits still face shock bills following EU roaming ban

THERE ARE JUST TWO DAYS to go until roaming charges are binned across Europe, but Which? is warning that consumers could still arrive home to ruddy huge phone bills.

Charges will be abolished from 15 June, which is good news and means that UK mobile phone users can use their regular allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost from anywhere in the EU.

However, consumer watchdog Which? has warned users to do some research before hopping on a plane and playing Pokemon Go.

First off, it warns that the new 'Roam like Home' legislation only applies to roaming, not to calling EU countries from the UK. It found calling Spain from the UK can cost between 9p with provider Giffgaff, to £1.50 per minute on O2.

What's more, Which? warns that exceeding your bundled minutes, texts and data will still be charged in the EU as it would in the UK, with all providers charging different rates.

Mobile networks also vary when it comes to the countries included in their roaming territories, with some operators offering different locations depending on whether a customer is on pay as you go or pay monthly plans. O2, for example, includes the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, Monaco and Switzerland for pay monthly customers only.

Which? also noted that Vodafone is the only network to include Turkey in the roaming cull, with other networks charging between 69p and £1.65 a minute to call home.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of Home Products and Services, said: "Many will reap the benefits of these changes and will no longer be put off from making calls abroad.

"However, it is important that you take a close look at what is or isn't included in your current mobile deal. Not knowing what's included could lead to some surprising charges on your next bill."

Things are only going to get more confusing when the UK is no longer a member of the EU, and it remains to be seen whether the 'Roam and Home' legislation will continue. µ