Huawei claims it sold more smartphones than Apple in 2016, briefly

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei claims that it actually sold more phones than Apple in 2016.

But, er, only in December 2016.

According to The Economic Times of India, the manufacturer, which trades under the Huawei and Honor brands, achieved 13.2 per cent of the global market share in the final month of the year, with Apple just behind on 12 per cent.

Huawei has made no secret of its plans for world domination. Having previously hidden behind carrier branding, much as HTC did in the early days, the company now makes several top-range smartphones a year with the Huawei P10 launched a few months ago, followed by the Honor 9, which is widely expected to land this month, just months after the well-reviewed Honor 8.

Of course, Huawei is announcing this information based on figures that Huawei itself has collected. The independent verification from analysts is based on quarterly figures, which means it's hard to check if Apple's stranglehold has finally been tested.

The company claims to have shipped an impressive 139 million smart devices in 2016, and can certainly now be considered a major player.

As well as smartphones, the company also released a well received smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0 and the MateBook range of laptops and convertibles.

"Honor (Huawei's online smartphone brand) has now become world's number one online brand," added Allen Wang of Huawei India. Honor products are sourced exclusively through Honor's own sales portal.

Samsung remains the world's top smartphone brand and, given its vast range, it's going to take a lot topple them - more than just a fire-catching phablet.

But it appears that the battle for the number two position is now on, cementing Huawei as a force to be reckoned with and a contender to topple Apple in the future. µ