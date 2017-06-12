Three network issue leaves some unable to make or receive calls

NUMERICAL NETWORK Three is suffering an issue that has left some users unable to make calls.

News of the network borkage first stirred on Twitter, naturally, with users taking to the social network to whinge at the firm.

Known issue and neither @ThreeUK or @ThreeUKSupport are telling people about it! Bring on September so I can run for the hills from you! — Ed Wade (@ed_wade3) June 12, 2017 Been going on for the last few hours and can make calls but can't receive #pathetic — avi ritvo (@ritvo1) June 12, 2017 @ThreeUKSupport. You're the worst mobile phone company. There are always problems with the network, delayed texts, roll on contract end! — Andy Rattler Bates (@bates_andy) June 12, 2017

Down Detector is also showing that the network is suffering issues, which appears to be affecting customers across the whole of the UK. In the comments, a number of users are reporting that they are also unable to send or receive SMS messages.

Three hasn't said much about the problem but has said that it's looking into things and hopes to have it all sorted soon.

"We're aware of a technical issue that's impacting some calls at the moment," the network wrote on Twitter at around 1.30pm on Monday. "Sorry for any inconvenience caused. We're doing all we can to fix this ASAP."

In a further statement given to INQ, Three clarified that the issue has now been resolved, but noted that SMS issues were due to a third-party problem and not related to the network glitch.

"Some of our customers did experience connectivity issues earlier today using voice and SMS services," a spokesperson said. "This problem has now been resolved and all services have been restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

News of this borkage comes just months after Three suffered a glitch that saw text messages delivered to the wrong people. µ