Smartphones are the new cocaine, for kids anyway

ACCORDING TO AT LEAST one addiction counsellor you might as well give a child a gram of cocaine instead of a smartphone because both are equally addictive and damaging.

It is a horrible thought. Imagine offering a kid the choice? We suppose that they would go for the smartphone because you can play games on it, but we also cannot imagine anyone ever offering a child cocaine. It is abhorrent. So long as no one dressed it up like sherbert to fool the kids, we don't really see a problem here. However, there is one.

Harley Street clinic director Mandy Saligari says that young people have a serious smartphone addiction problem, and a recurring and painful dose of sexting pressure, according to the Independent newspaper.

Saligari deals with a lot more kids with addiction problems than we do, with the exception of at least one of us who has a serious issue with potato chips, but he is a grown up, so she knows what she is talking about.

She says that less is more when it comes to kids and technology, and dropped the cocaine bomb during an educational conference. "I always say to people, when you're giving your kid a tablet or a phone, you're really giving them a bottle of wine or a gram of coke," she said.

"Are you really going to leave them to knock the whole thing out on their own behind closed doors? Why do we pay so much less attention to those things than we do to drugs and alcohol when they work on the same brain impulses?"

The INQUIRER is not going to let that happen on its watch. We thought that one of the worst issues with kids and phones is that they have a tendency to innocently spend thousands of quids on apps. So you can consider us shocked by this whole affair.