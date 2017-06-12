Uber CEO Kalanick may be about to go on enforced leave

BELEAGUERED UBER HEAD HONCHO Travis Kalanick may be asked to take an 'enforced leave of absence' from his own company this week as it continues to reel from a flurry of very public screw ups.

The board of directors met on Sunday but is yet to announce how the company plans to turn around its horrific image, triggered by events such as the sexism accusations made by former employee Susan Fowler, and the automated surge pricing which has kicked in during events such as the Trump Travel Ban protests and most recently the London Bridge terrorist attack.

Uber has since confirmed it will refund anyone who used a vehicle to escape from the scene of the attack.

What's more, an extensive Twitter campaign dubbed '#deleteuber' led to resignations of some senior executives and a significant drop in installations of the Uber app.

The company has apparently already fired 20 people including top executives as well as taking many others to task over accusations that the company works under a cloud of intimidation, bullying and sexism.

According to the New York Times, one of Kalanick's closest allies, SVP of business Emil Michael, could be next for the chopping block.

The company which is valued at over £50bn but has, thus far, failed to make a profit, would struggle to oust Mr Kalanick altogether as he holds a huge amount of stock in his business, but the board are getting increasingly frustrated with his antics and clear lack of public relations savvy.

Reuters suggests that Kalanick could be forced to take time off before returning in a more junior role. The company has been interviewing for a COO to help Kalanick with the more nuanced parts of being an entrepreneur, such as not shouting at your own drivers and generally not being a dick.

Even in self-driving cars, there's friction, with plans for Uber's self-driving lorries accused of being lifted by a former executive and Google alumni. Google's Waymo and Uber rival Lyft recently announced that they are joining forces against the wrath of Uber. µ