Open Rights Group stamps down Theresa May's continued talk of internet clampdowns

THE OPEN RIGHTS GROUP (ORG) has expressed concern after Prime Minister by default Theresa May said that she was still keen on all that internet lockdown crap she was going on about before.

May, for reasons of terrorism, wants to lock down the internet and make it very difficult for people to go about their business on it in any sort of a private manner. Every time May brings it up the sage ORG steps in to remind us how very bad an idea it all is.

This time around May emerged from her country-wide vote of no confidence to form a government with the Irish DUP, carry on with Brexit plans and to throw more power at the police while taking it away from internet users, as seen here in the Independent.

ORG Executive Director Jim Killock suggested that some of the talk is hyperbole and a method of distraction from the current, shaky PM.

"To push on with these extreme proposals for Internet clampdowns would appear to be a distraction from the current political situation and from effective measures against terror," he said, adding that the government already has plenty surveillance power and that more is not likely to have a positive impact.

"The Government already has extensive surveillance powers. Conservative proposals for automated censorship of the Internet would see decisions about what British citizens can see online being placed in the hands of computer algorithms, with judgments ultimately made by private companies rather than courts."

"Home Office plans to force companies to weaken the security of their communications products could put all of us at a greater risk of crime. Both of these proposals could result in terrorists and extremists switching to platforms and services that are more difficult for our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to monitor."

Killock added that May should focus on Brexit, adding that current confusion over that would only make it harder to make sense of May's lunatic internet plans.

"Given that the priority for all MPs is how the UK will negotiate Brexit, it will be especially hard to give the time and thought necessary to scrutinise these proposals," he said.

"It could be tempting to push ahead in order to restore some of Theresa May's image as a tough leader. This should be resisted. With such a fragile majority, greater consensus will be needed to pass new laws. We hope that this will mean our parliamentarians will reject reactionary policy-making and look for long-term, effective solutions that directly address the complex causes of terrorism." µ