Doom VFR is coming to terrify your face off

FIRST PERSON CLASSIC SHOOT AND SCARE GAME Doom is getting a virtual reality (VR) mode that will up the frights and will probably have you clawing at your face.

You know Doom, everyone knows Doom and people are always trying to play it on things that it was never meant to go on, like cash machines and cars, for example.

Doom was born for VR. The facefirst run and shoot game will lend itself very well to the format, and we can admit to wanting a go on it.

There is a reveal trailer, and Doom VFR certainly looks, smells and bleeds like the Doom we have come to know and love. The trailer is marked as unsuitable for some viewers which if you ask us, makes it sound like a perfect trailer for Doom. It is quite a bloody thing, it is certainly exciting, action-packed and violent.

"If you flinched the first time you saw a meaty Mancubus charging at you in last year's critically acclaimed Doom, wait till you get up close and even more personal with rampaging demons in Doom VFR," says Bethesda Softworks. "Doom VFR is a new virtual reality game from legendary developer id Software, coming to PlayStation VR and Vive platforms."

Bethesda and ID Software, the companies behind Doom, said that VR has opened up fresh opportunities for both them and the games that they are aiming it at.

"Developing a Doom game specifically for virtual reality has provided an exciting opportunity to not only surround players with the world of Doom like never before, but also let them experience and explore the UAC and Hell in new ways, playing as new characters with totally unique tools and abilities," said Robert Duffy, CTO at id Software.

The game's director, Marty Stratton, explained that Doom VFR gives the fans what they want. "Since the hallmark of any Doom game is combat, we've made it our top priority to ensure moving, shooting and killing demons with overwhelming force in virtual reality is as brutal and rewarding as it is in the Doom experience that fans have been enjoying for the past year." µ