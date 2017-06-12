Microsoft unveils its monster console, the Xbox One X

THAT REDMOND COMPANY Microsoft has finally blown the mystery dust off of its Project Scorpio console, renaming it the Xbox One X and announcing its all-important price and release date.

Project Scorpio has been coming for some time. It was properly detailed last night at the E3 gaming show where Microsoft also announced that there will be at least 42 games for it, around half of which are console exclusives.

Importantly, the console will go on sale on 7 November and will cost £449. Our first thought it that if you have just bought the Xbox One S, which you might have done, then you may have to get used to the feeling of regret.

"Xbox empowers game developers large and small to create different types of games for every type of player," said Microsoft head of Xbox Phil Spencer "Not only do we have the biggest cross-platform blockbusters on our platform, we've also scoured the world to bring our fans unique content from creative artists that capture the imagination."

Believe it or not, the console is more powerful than other ones that have come before and are currently available. Microsoft says that it is 40 per cent more powerful than its rivals, and will, when paired with a 4K telly, allow for a great high-resolution gaming experience.

It looks like gamers can expect a mix of titles, at least one of which sounds bananas.

That one is The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti. It is a console exclusive and according to Microsoft it is a "video game about great expectations, famous folk singers, lingering shadows, space gods, hallucinogens, individuality, reptile shops and wild imaginations,".

This should make a change from running around shooting aliens and that kind of thing, while still remaining exciting. As Microsoft says: "It's an action, adventure, exploration, narrative-driven, musical-laser-light-battle kind of game."

Not all the games sound as weird as that one, but some come close. There are a smattering of sequels, including one that goes back to Middle Earth and all that nonsense about rings, and a very decent upgrade for Minecraft that applies for the console and the desktop and unifies the blocky experience for all players.

"Mojang and Microsoft announced a new version of Minecraft that will bring the complete 'Minecraft' experience to everyone on gaming consoles, mobile, VR and Windows 10 PCs this summer," explained the firm.

"The unification of 'Minecraft' across platforms will transform the Minecraft experience everywhere from a game to a platform, providing simple access to massive community servers, community creations from the Minecraft Marketplace, Realms, dedicated servers and more. The team also announced the Super Duper Graphics Pack, a new optional upgrade for in-game visuals in stunning true 4K HDR." µ