Google Updates: O soon, Waze yo'self and Infinity Loop

THIS WEEK in Google, in case you missed it: Boston Dynamics, Google's scary killer robot maker Boston Dynamics has been sold to Softbank; rumours abound that the still unnamed Android O will reach Google Pixel devices as soon as August; the company is 'reinventing' the web to be safer for kids with ‘Be Internet Awesome'.

Now, on to new business, and we have finally had it confirmed that Android O, whatever it may be colloquially called, will be version 8.0. This signals that Google sees it as a major version jump, and not just a progression, such as Android 7.5 or such.

The latest version of Chrome for Android (60) has been released and offers a new search widget for the home screen and puts a limit on the vibrate API, so you're less likely to get one of those annoying scareware ads pop up on your screen when you're surfing.

Now, lest we forget that Google has got a whopping great anti-trust issue with the EU right now and there's talk of a $9bn fine (ten percent of its EU earnings) due before the parliament recess in August.

A couple of quick notes on Waze, a hugely popular service in the US but oft ignored here. First, there's its arrival on Android Auto. Now, this would have been logical months ago, but thank goodness it's finally here. Also worth noting is that you can now record your own voice to be your satnav. Or better still your partners. Always a wheeze.

Finally this week some "temporarily free" apps that are worth your lack of coin.

Infinity Loop Premium is a superb brain game, which gets you to rotate pieces to make patterns. It's disgustingly addictive and we would pay the usual £1.49 for it.

IDareTo is a self-help app that is meant to help you overcome social anxiety by pushing your comfort zone. Although we're usually just as happy ignoring everyone and propping up the bar, we can see why this is a really awesome idea, especially as its usually £4.09

Finally if you're not quite zen enough, relax, you've saved 82p on these Tibetan Bells. As ever, all these offers are limited so get them while they're hot. µ