Hackers hit Witcher 3 developer and pinched files from an unreleased game

SOME BLAGGARDS HAVE sacked games house CD Projekt Red for content relating to an upcoming game called Cyberpunk 2077.

The games firm warned potentially interested parties not to encourage the hackers, adding that they had already rejected a ransom demand and had already called in the police to see what they can do about it.

"An unidentified individual or individuals have just informed us they are in possession of a few internal files belonging to CD Projekt Red. Among them are documents connected to early designs for the upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077," said the firm.

"A demand for ransom has been made, saying that should we not comply, the files will be released to the general public. We will not be giving in to the demands of the individual or individuals that have contacted us, which might eventually lead to the files being published online. The appropriate legal authorities will be informed about the situation."

Bad news for the hackers as the files are pretty old and irrelevant, at least according to the plundered company.

"The documents are old and largely unrepresentative of the current vision for the game," it advised. "Still, if you're looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077, it would be best for you to avoid any information not coming directly from CD Projekt Red."

It is unclear who has the files and how real the threat is. We recently reported about a ransom demand that might have seen Pirates of the Caribbean 27 leaked to the internet early, but that turned out to bollocks.

I guess there's a leak of early Cyberpunk 2077 prototype stuff coming that we aren't supposed to look at. — Mark Cope (@Vordus) June 8, 2017

As for Cyberpunk 2077, well all publicity is good publicity, and the game will presumably just come out when is ready. It is a cyber-themed role playing game, and something about that theme makes us question whether we are in another Disney situation here, but a more inventive and immersive one. µ