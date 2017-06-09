Microsoft unleashes Insider Build 16215 of Windows 10 with OCR and pinned URLs

Windows 10 is the ninth version of Windows or maybe the 15th. Something like that.

WINDOWS INSIDER builds are always a hit and miss affair. Some are worth reporting, some are just details. But, good news - this one looks quite tasty.

It's Build 16215 on the fast build ring, and it has a few definable new features among the fixes and such as part of it's new "Fluent" design (think Google and ‘Material').

There's more of the ‘Acrylic' transparency we've been expecting and flat colour in the notification centre but that's just fluff.

The real news is an improvement to Microsoft Edge, Microsoft's happy bundleware replacement for Internet Explorer that is still yet to come under the scrutiny of anti-trust lawyers because hardly anyone is using it.

There's now the option to pin websites to the taskbar, rather like you've been able to do in Google Chrome, meaning that you're gaining nothing unless you're an Edge user. And let's face it, you're probably not.

There are smoother new tab animation and the ability to annotate e-books in the browser, something that has been a main feature of other types of web page in Edge.

Cortana can give you insight into your photos (eww - a bit scary) such as reading an advert and extrapolating the results. It's not switched on by default so it would seem it's firmly in beta.

Perhaps most exciting of all is a new XAML handwriting recognition engine which should greatly improve the Windows Ink feature, making it easier to scribble your thoughts down and have them converted into what we used to call OCR - Optical Character Recognition. XAML is a far more sophisticated beast, meaning the dream of scribbling on your diary and having it converted to something useful might actually be in sight.

Particularly good is an improvement in the palm recognition/rejection that is the scourge of most software of this type, but fortunately, Microsoft seems hell-bent on making it work.

Remember for the many, not the few, these features are unlikely to come out until Creators Update 2, scheduled for the Autumn, and as many computers haven't had Creators Update 1, it may be an idea not to hold your breath or anything. Still, it's nice to be able to report on progress. Makes such a change from moaning. µ