Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos to take tea with Trump to tackle technology

Donnie Trump is expecting some guests, but they may not be very friendly

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS CLEARING AWAY HIS TOYS IN preparation for a visit from some bigwig tech people who may be able to tell him how to turn off capitals when using Twitter and help him sort out the White House technology situation.

Trump is expecting Tim Cook, who works at Apple and occasionally rubs up against the government in a bad way, and Jeff Bezos, who sells books.

Bloomberg reports on the meeting, posting up an image of Tim Cook at a previous meeting with the President. In it, Cook looks unimpressed. We have asked Apple to confirm that its CEO will take time out of deciding whether or not hardware needs an 'i' in its title, and go and see if he can assist with Trump's modernisation plans.

Those plans are being managed by Trump's son-in-law, a person who we thought used to be in Two and a Half Men, but actually is someone else entirely. Bloomberg says that a source told it that the American Technology Council meeting will be hosted by son in law and senior political advisor Jared Kushner.

"Eleven companies have been invited to participate in the June 19 summit, the people said. The list of planned attendees include Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos, Oracle Co-CEO Safra Catz and International Business Machines Corp. CEO Ginni Rometty, the people said. Alphabet Inc. plans to send Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt," explains Bloomberg.

"Facebook Inc. also has been invited to send an executive to the summit, but it hasn't yet replied to the invitation, one of the people said. The company declined to comment."

Some of those companies have been commenting on goings on at the White House though and Tim Cook made it clear that he disagreed with Trump over the Paris climate agreement withdrawal.

"Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment," he said in an email to staffers.

Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and others also threw their green hats into the criticism ring, suggesting that Trump is doing a very good job of alienating the technology industry. µ