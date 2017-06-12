Qualcomm responds to Intel's rant about x86 emulation on ARM

IT'S LOOKING like the long awaited Windows Continuum feature might actually come to fruition as when Microsoft and Qualcomm release the first ARM-based Windows PCs later this year.

This is great news for Qualcomm, but for Intel, who has been commanding the market for 40 years (with a bit of AMD sprinkled in) it's a serious threat that could put a spanner in the works.

In a blog post, chief lawyer Stephen Rodgers and Director of Intel Labs Richard A. Uhlig said: "There have been reports that some companies may try to emulate Intel's proprietary x86 ISA without Intel's authorisation,"

Oo-er…

"We do not welcome unlawful infringement of our patents, and we fully expect other companies to continue to respect Intel's intellectual property rights."

It goes on to warn that as it has in the past with the likes of AMD and Citrix, saying: "Intel carefully protects its x86 innovations, and we do not widely license others to use them" adding that emulation doesn't mean that copyright battles are off the table, citing Transmeta, a company it sued even after it exited the PC business.

But here's the rub. Microsoft needs this. Continuum relies on getting this tech working, and Windows 10 S, the company's new and regressed operating system for tightwads, cash-strapped education authorities and morons, are going to need to be able to run on super-light, super-quick machines if they have any chance of keeping up with the Chrome OS explosion.

So despite the sabre rattling, Intel might have to face a new reality, just as Microsoft has. And that means recognising that it isn't a one-horse town anymore and that, while it is better at high-performance machines, Qualcomm has it sewn up on smaller form factors and mobile, and it's to everyone's advantage if the two are working together.

Short answer, if Intel sues, expect Microsoft to support Qualcomm. There's a lot of money sloshing about between these three firms so it could get nice and messy.

Qualcomm, naturally, has responded to Intel's rant, saying:"Given our recent announcement with ASUS, HP and Lenovo, we found the blog that one of our competitors published on June 8 very interesting.

"We look forward to the launch of the always-connected Windows 10 PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform later this year. As showcased at Computex 2017 in conjunction with Microsoft, the Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform brings a true always connected PC experience with support for up to Gigabit LTE connectivity and all-day battery life for sleek, thin and fanless designs. This will change the future of personal computing." µ