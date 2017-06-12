BlackBerry KeyOne display issue confirmed following bend test borkage

TCL COMMUNICATIONS has fessed up to display issues plaguing the BlackBerry KeyOne after a teardown last week revealed that the screen easily pops out after a little bit of bending.

We thought that bendgate, which blew up in 2014 when people found that the iPhone 6 could not resist bending when a great big arse sat down on it, was over, mostly because we can't understand why would anyone want to bend a phone to the point where they wouldn't be able to sell it on an auction site.

JerryRigEverything, a YouTube account and personality, decided to test how far you can bend a BlackBerry KeyOne, and found that it is not very far at all. He carries out quite an extreme bend on the handset and its screen just pops straight out.

There is some attempt to get the screen back in place, by bending the phone the other way, but ultimately the thing becomes knackered and our man Jerry just yanks the screen off while shaking his head. He is a demanding reviewer though, and even Stanley knives form a part of his arsenal.

"BlackBerry KEYOne is the latest 2017 flagship from Blackberry. Recently released and it's already having a huge problem. Running Android, this new smartphone has some pretty awesome and unique features, like a full-fledged keyboard," he said.

"But what about hardware? Blackberry was previously known for incredibly durable phones... will Blackberry let this new screen flaw haunt their new line of devices?," ponders the great phone destroyer on his YouTube page.

"Or are they going to add some adhesive under the display to fix the problem? Hopefully Blackberry will take care of any customer that has a display detaching issue with their device."

TCL Communications has since spoken out about the problem, and has admitted that a "small handful of customers" are experiencing display separation issues with the BlackBerry KeyOne.

"TCL Communication has a long-standing track record of delivering high-quality devices to our customers around the world, and the BlackBerry KEYone is no different," the firm said in a statement given to CrackBerry.

"To ensure the highest quality in the BlackBerry KEYone, we used strong, durable premium materials and conducted rigorous stress tests on the device throughout the product development cycle to meet the real life use standards our customers demand. While the BlackBerry KEYone is being met with great enthusiasm, we are aware of the concerns around potential display separation on the device. Out of the thousands of BlackBerry KEYone smartphones that have been shipped and sold globally, only a very small handful of customers have reported this kind of issue.

"Our teams are actively examining additional adhesive measures that might further strengthen and eliminate any possibility of display separation occurring. If a customer does experience this however, they're encouraged to contact us for a device warranty replacement." µ