Blackberry KeyOne consumer alert: You bend it, you break it

BLACKBERRY'S LATEST WONDER-WHY PHONE, the BlackBerry KeyOne, has failed one user's durability test by losing its screen after a little bit of bending.

We thought that bendgate, which blew up in 2014 when people found that the iPhone 6 could not resist bending when a great big arse sat down on it, was over, mostly because we can't understand why would anyone want to bend a phone to the point where they wouldn't be able to sell it on an auction site.

JerryRigEverything, a YouTube account and personality, decided to test how far you can bend a BlackBerry KeyOne, and found that it is not very far at all. He carries out quite an extreme bend on the handset and its screen just pops straight out.

There is some attempt to get the screen back in place, by bending the phone the other way, but ultimately the thing becomes knackered and our man Jerry just yanks the screen off while shaking his head. He is a demanding reviewer though, and even Stanley knives form a part of his arsenal.

"BlackBerry KEYOne is the latest 2017 flagship from Blackberry. Recently released and its already having a huge problem. Running Android, this new smartphone has some pretty awesome and unique features, like a full fledged keyboard," he said.

"But what about hardware? Blackberry was previously known for incredibly durable phones... will Blackberry let this new screen flaw haunt their new line of devices?," ponders the great phone destroyer on his YouTube page.

"Or are they going to add some adhesive under the display to fix the problem? Hopefully Blackberry will take care of any customer that has a display detaching issue with their device."

Or maybe people will just use it like a telephone and not a £500 bendy toy. µ