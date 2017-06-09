Google sells scary robot company Boston Dynamics to Softbank

GOOGLE PARENT FIRM Alphabet has trimmed down a bit, and offloaded two robotics companies to the Japanese money machine called Softbank.

Boston Dynamics is going for an undisclosed sum, and Google will no longer be associated with robots that terrify people when they are not being shoved around by technicians. Softbank, which must have more money than sense, is also taking Schaft with it, but again we do not know how much money is changing hands.

Boston Dynamics is probably a good buy for it. It gets decent press, at least according to the News section of its website, and certainly grabs all the attention whenever one of its robots gets wheeled out or unleashed into the wilderness.

It is unclear if the company will pack up its bi-pedal frightbots and move to Japan, but in the meantime, everyone seems happy enough.

"We at Boston Dynamics are excited to be part of SoftBank's bold vision and its position creating the next technology revolution, and we share SoftBank's belief that advances in technology should be for the benefit of humanity," said Marc Raibert, CEO and founder of Boston Dynamics.

"We look forward to working with SoftBank in our mission to push the boundaries of what advanced robots can do and to create useful applications in a smarter and more connected world."

Over at Softbank and people are equally effusive. "Today, there are many issues we still cannot solve by ourselves with human capabilities. Smart robotics are going to be a key driver of the next stage of the Information Revolution, and the team at Boston Dynamics are the clear technology leaders in advanced dynamic robots," said Masayoshi Son, chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group.

"I am thrilled to welcome them to the SoftBank family and look forward to supporting them as they continue to advance the field of robotics and explore applications that can help make life easier, safer and more fulfilling."

According to the Softbank statement, Schaft is going along as part of the transaction, no such glorious statements are laid out for it. We might say that it has been Schafted. µ