Samsung staffer pinched for stealing 8,500 phones using his wheelchair

A SOUTH KOREAN SAMSUNG WORKER HAS BEEN ARRESTED for pinching over 8,000 handsets from his employer in order to sell them to pay for gambling debts.

The dude, who is wheelchair bound used his mobility vehicle to hide the handsets on his way out the front door, and must have got away with it for quite some time, but not quite long enough.

The Korean Investor website says that the chap, who is known only as Lee, has worked for Samsung for seven years and started breaking bad two years ago when the gambling stopped being fun. Lee sold the pinched handsets for 800 million won, which is a far less impressive sounding £550,000, but still very good money. Unfortunately, for Lee, he owed 900 million won, but perhaps his bankers will show some sympathy.

The walls started coming down on Lee and his extracurricular activities when Samsung spotted some not for sale items on sale in Vietnam and starting investigating how they might have come to be there.

It is possible that the firm could have saved itself two years of losses by making Lee pass through the body scanner at the exit to the building, something that might have picked up the fact that he had more handsets than a Carphone Warehouse, but perhaps his chair did not fit. Whatever, he never had to pass through the scanner.

The last 12 months have not been kind to Samsung. Before this we had the Galaxy 7 immolation feature, not to mention the fact that the head of the company, Lee Jae-Yong, was arrested in February in South Korea on a range of charges including bribery. The corruption case investigators were also looking to have a word with President Park Geun-Hye. This was awkward. µ